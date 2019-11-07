Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IDXG. Oppenheimer started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of IDXG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,127. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

