International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.