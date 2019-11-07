Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Critical Survey

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intermolecular alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intermolecular and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 5 0 0 2.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intermolecular currently has a consensus price target of $1,040.00, indicating a potential upside of 87,294.96%. Given Intermolecular’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

Intermolecular has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intermolecular and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.76 -$3.41 million N/A N/A NVE $26.47 million 11.66 $14.51 million N/A N/A

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intermolecular.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Intermolecular does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Intermolecular and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -42.74% -33.13% -23.82% NVE 56.32% 16.61% 16.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVE beats Intermolecular on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermolecular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermolecular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.