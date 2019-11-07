Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $808,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 67,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $4,498,824.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,453 shares of company stock valued at $104,685. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.