IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IGXT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of IGXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 252,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.33.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 541.77% and a negative return on equity of 179.90%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

