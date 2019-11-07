Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Head to Head Review

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Integra Lifesciences and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 5 5 0 2.50 Intersect ENT 0 7 1 0 2.13

Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Risk and Volatility

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 3.99% 16.83% 7.25% Intersect ENT -36.37% -33.59% -29.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.47 billion 3.39 $60.80 million $2.42 24.02 Intersect ENT $108.47 million 6.28 -$22.92 million ($0.76) -28.49

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Intersect ENT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.