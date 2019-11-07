Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PODD. BTIG Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $164.87. 1,187,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,297.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Insulet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

