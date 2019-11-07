Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PODD. Guggenheim lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.71.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,361. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,297.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 8.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,649,000 after buying an additional 189,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,808,000 after buying an additional 88,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $87,481,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after buying an additional 328,620 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

