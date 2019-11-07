Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $15.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,323. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,199.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.