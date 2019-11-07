Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 708,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insperity has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,701,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $157,032.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,472.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,079. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

