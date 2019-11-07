Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells $127,790.53 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WHR opened at $156.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $15,431,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.94.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

