Insider Selling: WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells 4,504 Shares of Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

