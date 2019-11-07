Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 6,205 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $331,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,696. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

