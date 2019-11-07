Insider Selling: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hollings Renton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

PTLA opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

