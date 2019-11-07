Insider Selling: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John T. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,752,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,563,000 after buying an additional 146,721 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,716,000 after buying an additional 150,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,620,000 after buying an additional 441,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,463,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,397,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

