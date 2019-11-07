Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $3,123,000.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PYPL opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

