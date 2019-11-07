Insider Selling: Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CEO Sells 19,400 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OSK opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

