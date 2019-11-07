Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells 255,436 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $93.22 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 120.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

