Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells 255,436 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ GRMN opened at $93.22 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 120.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Further Reading: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.