Insider Selling: Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Sells 1,708 Shares of Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $56,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FII opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FII shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 308,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

