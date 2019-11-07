Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 7,003 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $113.82 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

