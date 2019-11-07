Insider Selling: Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells 5,761 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.62. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

