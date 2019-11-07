Insider Selling: CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells 647 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 531,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,017. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CommVault Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

