Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells 3,203 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,559. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

