Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) CAO Sells $68,659.80 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALLY stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 208,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 68,729 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

