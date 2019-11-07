Insider Buying: Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Acquires £124.50 in Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Tony Durrant bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124.50 ($162.68).

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $702.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.99. Premier Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.14 ($1.92).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

