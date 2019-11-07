Insider Buying: KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Buys $2,480,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

