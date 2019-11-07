Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INSG. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $443.04 million, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.74. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 71.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.