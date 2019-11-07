InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63, approximately 4,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 147,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on InPlay Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

