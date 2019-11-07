Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

INGN stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 16,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,206. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. Inogen has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after acquiring an additional 634,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Inogen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inogen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,623,000.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

