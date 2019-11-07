Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $287,618.00 and approximately $113,261.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00222220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01473330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,158,112 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.