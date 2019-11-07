Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informa to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 723 ($9.45) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.09) price target (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 874.40 ($11.43).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 812.60 ($10.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,519,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.