Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.63. Infinera shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 4,886,144 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Infinera by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

