Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €42.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.41 ($69.08).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €40.16 ($46.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.