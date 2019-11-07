Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €42.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.41 ($69.08).

BOSS opened at €40.16 ($46.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.