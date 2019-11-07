Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,812. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,502,325. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

