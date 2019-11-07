INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, approximately 3,421 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

About INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for INCHCAPE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INCHCAPE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.