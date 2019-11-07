IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. IMPINJ updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $739.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 2.67. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $483,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,798 shares of company stock worth $1,444,321. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

