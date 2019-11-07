Imperial Capital Trims AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price to $51.00

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “inline” rating on the software maker’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

ALRM stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

