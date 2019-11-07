IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,078 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

DTE Energy stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

