IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 29,551 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 835.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.50 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.