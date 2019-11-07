IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STI stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.75.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

STI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

