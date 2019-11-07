IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $263.22 and last traded at $264.15, approximately 960,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 443,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.66.

Specifically, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,680 shares of company stock valued at $19,993,522 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.14.

The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

