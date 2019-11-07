IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of IDEX worth $1,412,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $159.66 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.53. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

