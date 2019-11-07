Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,424. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

