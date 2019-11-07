ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 133,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

