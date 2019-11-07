iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, 2,578 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 7.33% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.