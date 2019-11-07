IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) Trading Up 4.3%

IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $2.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

