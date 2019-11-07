Ian T. Clark Sells 3,228 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60.

CARO stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $858.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.01. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

