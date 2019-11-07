Ian T. Clark Sells 3,228 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60.
CARO stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $858.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.01. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.93.
Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.