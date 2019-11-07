HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 208,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.68.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 61.94% and a negative return on equity of 96.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.