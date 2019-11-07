Hyperion (HYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $502,889.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $502,889.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00222299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01437118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00118296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.