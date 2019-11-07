Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.60. 12,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,921. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 174,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

